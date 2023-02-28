Chardan Capital Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $111.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $129.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.28.

NTLA opened at $39.39 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,689,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 267,521 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

