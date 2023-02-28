Credit Suisse Group Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $8.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Riskified from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Riskified from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Riskified to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $882.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 3,380,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,587,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Riskified by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 709,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 622,181 shares during the period. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 492,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

