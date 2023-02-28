SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,059,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

