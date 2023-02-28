Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHOP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $40.48 on Friday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,073,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

