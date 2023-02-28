THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $94.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.