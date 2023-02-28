Barrington Research Raises U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target to $110.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $99.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,890 shares of company stock worth $962,916 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.