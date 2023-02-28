Wedbush Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $50.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on W. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE:W opened at $39.18 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $143.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

