YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.
YETI Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $38.91 on Friday. YETI has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
