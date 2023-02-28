Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Raised to $23.00 at BTIG Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Trading Down 3.2 %

CARS opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.97. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

