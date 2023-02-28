Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Raised to $23.00 at BTIG Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cars.com Trading Down 3.2 %
CARS opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.97. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.