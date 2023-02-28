Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.24.

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

