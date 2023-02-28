TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$12.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRSWF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $8.38 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.