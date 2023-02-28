Comparing Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) & OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bioqual and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniAb 0 0 7 0 3.00

OmniAb has a consensus price target of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 157.79%. Given OmniAb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Bioqual.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Bioqual has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bioqual and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 7.98% 14.46% 8.53% OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioqual and OmniAb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $66.15 million N/A $5.26 million $6.07 17.13 OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Summary

Bioqual beats OmniAb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

