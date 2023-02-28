Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) vs. Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Head to Head Review

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Region Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Region Group pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital pays out -26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Region Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Region Group and Orchid Island Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Region Group N/A N/A N/A $0.17 13.58 Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.14 -$258.50 million ($7.35) -1.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Region Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Region Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

31.7% of Region Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Region Group and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Region Group N/A N/A N/A Orchid Island Capital N/A 12.47% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Region Group and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Region Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orchid Island Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Orchid Island Capital beats Region Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Region Group

(Get Rating)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. The SCA Property Group is a stapled entity comprising Shopping Centres Australasia Property Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Shopping Centres Australasia Property Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations. The structured Agency RMBS consist of interest only, inverse interest only, and principal only securities. The company was founded on August 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.