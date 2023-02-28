Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

