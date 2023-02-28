Analyzing Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) & PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF)

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTCMKTS:PMDKF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Dillard’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dillard’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dillard’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 2 1 0 0 1.33 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Dillard’s currently has a consensus target price of $256.25, suggesting a potential downside of 28.19%. Given Dillard’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk.

This table compares Dillard’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 12.98% 55.47% 23.76% PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dillard’s pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk pays an annual dividend of $17.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 17,000.0%. Dillard’s pays out 1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dillard’s and PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.87 billion 0.89 $891.60 million $50.83 7.02 PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk N/A N/A N/A $127.38 0.00

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dillard’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dillard’s beats PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc. engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products. The Construction segment constructs and remodels stores through CDI Contractors, LLC. The company was founded by William Thomas Dillard in 1938 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and travel and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands. The company is also involved in the operation of café and restaurant business; and property, investment, bookstore, manufacturing, and handicraft trading activities, as well as offers cellular phones, tablets, computers, and accessories. It operates approximately 2,400 retail outlets in 79 cities in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Central Jakarta, Indonesia. PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Satya Mulia Gema Gemilang.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.