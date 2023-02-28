Comparing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and TPG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.67 N/A N/A N/A TPG $2.00 billion 4.96 $92.46 million ($0.20) -160.89

TPG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.9% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 79.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A TPG N/A 21.87% 7.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88 TPG 0 11 2 0 2.15

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $47.06, suggesting a potential upside of 40.49%. TPG has a consensus target price of $35.15, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than TPG.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

