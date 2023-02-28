FY2025 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Raised by HC Wainwright

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prothena’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $54.57 on Monday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $27,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,019,687. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

