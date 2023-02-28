SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $54,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,159.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $54,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,770 shares of company stock valued at $580,520. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 501,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 995,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN opened at $16.94 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $584.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.