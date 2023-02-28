Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $235.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.93 and its 200-day moving average is $160.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

