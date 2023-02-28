Brokers Set Expectations for Teck Resources Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.03. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

