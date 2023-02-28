Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $18.18

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $608.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

About TPI Composites

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 86.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448,221 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $4,938,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.