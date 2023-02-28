EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.79.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $312.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $181,396,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after buying an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,336,000 after buying an additional 373,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.