EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.79.
EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE EPAM opened at $312.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
