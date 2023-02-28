Celsius (CELH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Celsius by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

