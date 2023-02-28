Immunocore (IMCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Immunocore to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.57. Immunocore has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $69.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Immunocore

IMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

