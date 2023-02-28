Studio City International (MSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st.

Studio City International Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE:MSC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

