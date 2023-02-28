Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NVTS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.01.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.
