Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.