Stephens Boosts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $95.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 550,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after acquiring an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

