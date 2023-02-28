Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $42.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

