Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Xencor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Xencor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

