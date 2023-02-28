Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Upland Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 99.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

