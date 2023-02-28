Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.19.

Block Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SQ opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,465,562. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

