Newmont Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %

Newmont Cuts Dividend

TSE:NGT opened at C$58.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.56. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$51.44 and a 12 month high of C$108.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.57%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

