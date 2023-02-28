Desjardins Comments on Cascades Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.92.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$10.37 on Monday. Cascades has a 1-year low of C$7.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72. 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

