Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

