CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $45.28 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

