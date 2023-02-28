Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$33.50 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Shares of QBCRF opened at $22.47 on Friday. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.
Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.
