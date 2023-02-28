Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHFGet Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Stelco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.