Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.