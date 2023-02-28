National Bank Financial Raises Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to C$75.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASGTF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Altus Group Price Performance
Shares of ASGTF opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $48.03.
About Altus Group
Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.
