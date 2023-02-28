Oppenheimer Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 960.10%.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 24,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

