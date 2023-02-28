Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $200.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.21. Boeing has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

