BMO Capital Markets Boosts Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target to C$2.50

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THNCF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Thinkific Labs to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

THNCF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

