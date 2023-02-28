Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Target Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Target

NYSE TGT opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average of $161.19. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.