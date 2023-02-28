Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Featured Articles

