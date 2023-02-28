EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $412.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -1,982.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

