Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.31.

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Pentair by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pentair by 11,828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 862,516 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

