Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after purchasing an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,653,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 264,768 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,827,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,286,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 125,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.