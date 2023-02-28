Analyzing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) & Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Premier Exhibitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 7.99% 2.68% 1.33% Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $122.60 million 3.53 $13.08 million $0.14 48.00 Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Reservoir Media and Premier Exhibitions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Exhibitions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reservoir Media and Premier Exhibitions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.69%.

Volatility & Risk

Reservoir Media has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Premier Exhibitions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. operates as an entertainment company, which engages in the provision of museum and touring exhibitions. It develops and displays exhibitions that are presented for education and entertainment to public in outdoor parks, zoos, museums, and exhibition centers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.

