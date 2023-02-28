Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $190.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.82.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.38. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $193.74.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
