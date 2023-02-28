ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $12.19 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,596.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,343,796 shares of company stock worth $36,349,674. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $2,195,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.