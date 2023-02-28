Comparing Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oshkosh and NWTN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $8.28 billion 0.70 $173.90 million $2.42 36.57 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than NWTN.

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 1.92% 7.18% 3.00% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oshkosh and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 6 8 0 2.47 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oshkosh currently has a consensus price target of $102.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Oshkosh’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Oshkosh is more favorable than NWTN.

Summary

Oshkosh beats NWTN on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles and supplies parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles, simulators, and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units, and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.

About NWTN

(Get Rating)

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.